President Joe Biden recently hosted leaders of nations throughout North, South and Central America and the Caribbean. Some countries were not invited, which drew a protest from a U.S. neighbor. Details on that and how challenges from COVID to climate are being addressed on The Inside Story-Climate and the Americas. Airdate: June 16, 2022.
The Inside Story-Climate and the Americas Episode 44
The Summit of the Americas comes to the USA. From COVID to climate change and the causes of migration, find out how hemispheric leaders are facing global challenges and see how some people are taking the initiative to clean things up themselves, on The Inside Story-Climate and the Americas.
Episodes
-
June 09, 2022
The Inside Story-America & Guns
-
-
May 26, 2022
The Inside Story-Ukraine: Increasing Aid Episode
-
May 19, 2022
The Inside Story-Ukraine: Food, Fuel & Photo-Ops
-
May 12, 2022
The Inside Story-Broken Supply Chains Episode 39
-
May 05, 2022
The Inside Story-Press Freedom Spotlight Episode 38