The Inside Story-Cryptos Currency Episode 56

Invisible money mined out of thin air! Go inside the world of cryptocurrency --- how it’s mined, how it’s used, how it gains and loses value, and the impact crypto mining is having on the environment --- on The Inside Story-Crypto's Currency

Cryptocurrency is here to stay. Find out how it is mined, how its value is determined and how countries are trying to use it on The Inside Story-Crypto's Currency. Airdate: September 8, 2022.

