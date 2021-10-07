The Inside Story-Deployments and Diplomacy Episode 8

President Joe Biden says diplomacy, not troops is the future for the U.S.– Afghan relationship. Debates over the lessons learned from America's longest war, this week on The Inside Story: Deployments and Diplomacy
Episodes
-
September 30, 2021
The Inside Story - Biden and the Borders
-
September 23, 2021
The Inside Story-Biden's U.N. Debut
-
September 16, 2021
The Inside Story - Our Changing Climate
-
September 09, 2021
The Inside Story-9/11 Twenty Years Later
-
September 02, 2021
The Inside Story-The Vaccine Gap-Episode 3
-
August 27, 2021
The Inside Story-Evacuating Afghanistan UPDATED Episode 2