Airdate February 16, 2023
The Inside Story-Earthquake EPISODE 79
Tens of thousands of people are dead and millions are homeless after a pair of strong earthquakes in South Central Turkey. See what happened, hear from those who survived, and watch the heroics of rescuers racing the clock on The Inside Story-Earthquake.
