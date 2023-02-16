Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

The Inside Story

The Inside Story-Earthquake EPISODE 79

The Inside Story-Earthquake EPISODE 79
Embed
The Inside Story-Earthquake EPISODE 79

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download
Read Transcript

Tens of thousands of people are dead and millions are homeless after a pair of strong earthquakes in South Central Turkey. See what happened, hear from those who survived, and watch the heroics of rescuers racing the clock on The Inside Story-Earthquake.

Airdate February 16, 2023

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG