The Inside Story Episode 12-Confronting Climate Change

This week, The Inside Story on the Global Climate Conference.

We are with world leaders meeting in Scotland in search of ways to slow the planet’s warming. President Biden brings ambitious U.S. commitments. Can there be agreement on what to do --- and how quickly to do it? Plus, how the rising tide is swallowing swaths of America’s Bayou and melting Russia's permafrost. This week on The Inside Story-Confronting Climate Change.

