The Inside Story-Fighting the Pandemic Episode 11

This week, The Inside Story on the latest developments in the covid-19 pandemic. Who is eligible for vaccine booster shots? Should you mix and match vaccines? And when will many others get their first shots? Also, COVID-19 is spiking in animals as well…find out what’s being done about it, this week on The Inside Story: Fighting the Pandemic.
