The Inside Story-Flashpoint Ukraine Episode 61

A stealth attack on a bridge connecting Russia to Crimea was met with a deadly barrage of Russian missiles, hitting civilian targets throughout Ukraine. What's next after this turning point on The Inside Story-Flashpoint: Ukraine.

The explosion of Russia's key connection with Crimea is the latest flashpoint in Russia's war on Ukraine. Where will the battle turn next on The Inside Story-Flashpoint: Ukraine. Airdate: October 13, 2022.

