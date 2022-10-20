Russia's arsenal against Ukraine now includes drones suspected to be from Iran. That and Russia's airborne cyber targets on The Inside Story-Flashpoint: Ukraine. Airdate: October 20, 2022.
Kamikaze drone strikes cripple critical infrastructure as Russia’s war on Ukraine grinds toward an eighth month. The controversy over where the drones come from and the chillier winter facing Europe on The Inside Story-Flashpoint Ukraine.
