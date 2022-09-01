Accessibility links

The Inside Story-Flight of the Translators Episode 55

Standing by those who helped America in Afghanistan. VOA Midwest Correspondent Kane Farabaugh goes inside the efforts of former US troops to get their Afghan interpreters safely out of the country and to the United States, on The Inside Story: Flight of the Translators.

Go inside the many efforts to rescue the Afghan interpreters who helped American troops before they were found by the Taliban on The Inside Story-Flight of the Translators. Airdate: September 1, 2022.

