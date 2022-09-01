Go inside the many efforts to rescue the Afghan interpreters who helped American troops before they were found by the Taliban on The Inside Story-Flight of the Translators. Airdate: September 1, 2022.
The Inside Story-Flight of the Translators Episode 55
Standing by those who helped America in Afghanistan. VOA Midwest Correspondent Kane Farabaugh goes inside the efforts of former US troops to get their Afghan interpreters safely out of the country and to the United States, on The Inside Story: Flight of the Translators.
Episodes
-
August 26, 2022
The Inside Story-A World of Refugees
-
August 18, 2022
The Inside Story-Afghanistan: One Year Later
-
August 11, 2022
The Inside Story-Ukraine: Living with War
-
August 04, 2022
The Inside Story-Alaska: America's Strategic Frontier
-
July 28, 2022
The Inside Story-Biden in the Middle East
-
July 21, 2022
The Inside Story-Democracy in America Episode 49