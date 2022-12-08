Step into NASA's next great leap for mankind as Artemis 1 launches the U.S. back into the space race on The Inside Story-Liftoff! Airdate December 18, 2022.
After months of delays and setbacks, NASA successfully launched Artemis 1, ushering in a new era of space exploration. VOA's Kane Farabaugh brings you inside the mission to back to the moon and beyond on The Inside Story-Liftoff!
