The Inside Story-Liftoff! Episode 69

The Inside Story-Liftoff! Episode 69

After months of delays and setbacks, NASA successfully launched Artemis 1, ushering in a new era of space exploration. VOA's Kane Farabaugh brings you inside the mission to back to the moon and beyond on The Inside Story-Liftoff!

Step into NASA's next great leap for mankind as Artemis 1 launches the U.S. back into the space race on The Inside Story-Liftoff! Airdate December 18, 2022.

