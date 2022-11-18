Find out the issues that drove American voters in the 2022 midterm elections on The Inside Story-Midterm Elections 2022. Airdate: November 17, 2022.
The Inside Story-Midterm Elections 2022 Episode 66
U.S. midterm elections exposed political fault lines over the economy, abortion, and American democracy. See what drove the results on The Inside Story-Midterm Elections 2022.
Episodes
-
November 10, 2022
The Inside Story-Power & Politics
-
November 04, 2022
The Inside Story-A Free Press Matters Episode 64
-
October 27, 2022
The Inside Story-Midterm Elections 2022
-
October 20, 2022
The Inside Story-Flashpoint: Ukraine
-
October 13, 2022
The Inside Story-Flashpoint: Ukraine
-
October 06, 2022
The Inside Story-The Peoples' Protest