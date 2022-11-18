Accessibility links

The Inside Story-Midterm Elections 2022 Episode 66

U.S. midterm elections exposed political fault lines over the economy, abortion, and American democracy. See what drove the results on The Inside Story-Midterm Elections 2022.

Find out the issues that drove American voters in the 2022 midterm elections on The Inside Story-Midterm Elections 2022. Airdate: November 17, 2022.

