The Inside Story-Omicron's Ominous Outlook Episode 17

Omicron is the latest coronavirus variant raising concern around the world. Go inside what you need to know to protect yourself and what nations around the world are doing to contain its spread. Also, find out how vaccines work on The Inside Story-Omicron's Ominous Outlook. Airdate: December 9, 2021.

