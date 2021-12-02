The Inside Story-Pandemic Nursing Fatigue Episode 16

Overwhelmed and overworked by the constant stream of COVID patients, nurses are quitting their jobs in record numbers. Go inside the emergency rooms and intensive care units to find out why these nurses face a career crossroads on The Inside Story-Pandemic Nursing Fatigue. Airdate: December 2, 2021.
Episodes
-
November 25, 2021
The Inside Story-Afghanistan's Addiction Crisis Episode 15
-
November 18, 2021
The Inside Story - Global Pandemic Economy - Episode 14
-
November 11, 2021
The Inside Story - Mission's End
-
November 04, 2021
The Inside Story Episode 12-Confronting Climate Change
-
October 28, 2021
The Inside Story-Fighting the Pandemic Episode 11
-
October 21, 2021
The Inside Story-Afghanistan's Addiction Crisis Episode 10