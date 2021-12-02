Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News

The Inside Story

The Inside Story-Pandemic Nursing Fatigue Episode 16

The Inside Story-Pandemic Nursing Fatigue Episode 16
Embed
The Inside Story-Pandemic Nursing Fatigue Episode 16

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Direct link
Read Transcript
Overwhelmed and overworked by the constant stream of COVID patients, nurses are quitting their jobs in record numbers. Go inside the emergency rooms and intensive care units to find out why these nurses face a career crossroads on The Inside Story-Pandemic Nursing Fatigue. Airdate: December 2, 2021.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG