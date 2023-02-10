Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

The Inside Story

The Inside Story-State of the Union Episode 78

The Inside Story-State of the Union Episode 78
Embed
The Inside Story-State of the Union Episode 78

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download
Read Transcript

Midway through his first term, President Joe Biden addresses a divided and contentious Congress, calling for bipartisanship while making a case for a likely re-election bid on The Inside Story-State of the Union.

Airdate: February 9, 2023

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG