The Inside Story-UN General Assembly Episode 59

The Inside Story-UN General Assembly Episode 59

World leaders descend on New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly. Hear what they had to say on issues ranging from Russia's war on Ukraine to climate change. Also, find out what goes into protecting the dignitaries and New Yorkers on The Inside Story-UN General Assembly.

Hear from the world leaders as they address the 77th United Nations General Assembly and see what it takes to keep them, and city dwellers safe, on The Inside Story-U.N. General Assembly. Airdate: September 29, 2022.

