Like athletes who get injured while playing sports, many musicians suffer occupational pain, repetitive strain and overuse injuries. But unlike athletes, there is a stigma around musicians' injuries and some don't get the help they need. That's why Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University founded the Johns Hopkins Center for Music and Medicine. As Faiza Elmasry tells, the center uses a holistic wellness model to better care for the musicians. VOA's Faith Lapidus narrates.