The New NATO – Transforming Europe
No troops in Ukraine say at least five NATO nations. Now that it has admitted Sweden, a look at how NATO has changed and how the new NATO is changing Europe. The U.S. military dips into its own funding to cover costs in Ukraine. And, a Palestinian man’s dream to be a pop singer on the world stage.
Episodes
-
February 26, 2024
Sweden to Become 32nd Nation to Join NATO
-
February 25, 2024
Zelenskyy Says 31,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed Since Start of War
-
February 22, 2024
Saturday Is Second Anniversary of Russia's War in Ukraine
-
February 21, 2024
Is Putin Becoming Bolder and More Aggressive?
-
February 20, 2024
US Blocks for Third Time a UN Resolution for Cease-Fire in Gaza
-
February 19, 2024
Navalny’s Widow Vows to Continue His Fight For a Free Russia