It has been one year since the Burmese military began a violent campaign to force ethnic minorities to leave Myanmar's Rakhine state. Witnesses say the campaign included razing villages and separating families. More than 25,000 were killed and thousands of women and girls were sexually assaulted. Since then, more than 700,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh, settling in refugee camps. In one such camp, VOA Bangla reporter Selim Hossain spoke to some of the women who survived the purge.