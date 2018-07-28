Third Palestinian Dies After Friday Border Protests

A Palestinian teenager died Saturday of wounds suffered in border protests in Gaza, according to Gaza medical authorities.

Muamen Fathi al-Hams was the third fatality of Friday's border protests. The two killed Friday were Razi Abu Mustafa, 43, and Majdi al-Satri, 12.

Earlier Saturday, the U.N. Middle East enjoy, Nickolay Mladenov, posted on Twitter:

On Friday, Israeli police closed Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque for several hours after a number of people barricaded themselves inside.

Police said the closure came after they were attacked with fireworks and stones following Friday's afternoon prayers. Witnesses said the police stormed the building with tear gas and stun grenades.

Authorities reported the arrest of two dozen people who had taken part in the confrontation.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said, "The police intend to act with a strong and uncompromising hand against the suspects who were arrested and others involved."

Al-Aqsa is Islam's third-holiest site. It sits on Jerusalem's Temple Mount, which is considered the most holy site in Judaism.

Police closed the mosque Friday and then searched all those inside as they left. Some of the men in the temple were detained.

Also Friday, Gaza health officials said a Palestinian was shot and killed at the border with Israel. Authorities identified the man as Ghazi Abu Mustafa and said the shooting took place during Friday protests at the border.

The Israeli military has not commented.

Meanwhile, Israel's defense minister Avigdor Lieberman has announced plans to build 400 settlement homes in the West Bank, in response to news that a Palestinian teen had sneaked into an Israeli settlement Thursday and had stabbed three people, one fatally.

One of the victims, identified by the Israeli army as Yotam Ovadia, 31, later died at a hospital. One other was seriously wounded and the third was slightly injured.

The Israeli army said the incident took place in the Adam settlement, between Jerusalem and the Palestinian town of Ramallah in the West Bank.

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians flared in March when Palestinians began daily protests along the Israeli-Gaza border. At least 140 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier have died. Militants in Hamas-ruled Gaza have fired rockets into Israel, prompting a harsh Israeli response.