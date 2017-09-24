Thousands Evacuated from Area Surrounding Volcano in Bali

Thousands of residents have been evacuating from areas surrounding a rumbling volcano on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia as officials say an eruption could be imminent.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said Sunday that the number of people fleeing their homes had tripled since Friday as the magnitude of tremors has increased, prompting fears that Mount Agung could erupt for the first time in more than 50 years.

Authorities warned tourists and residents to avoid camping or hiking within a 9 kilometer radius of the volcano’s crater as seismic activity rattled some areas and smoke rose above one of the world's most popular tourist hubs. About 35,000 people have fled so far.

The volcano, located about 75 kilometers from the tourist site of Kuta, has been rumbling since August.



A series of eruptions at Mount Agung between 1963 and 1964 killed more than 1,000 people and injured hundreds more.