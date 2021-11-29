Thousands of Kidnapped Yazidis Still Missing Years After Islamic State Group Defeat

In the summer of 2014, Islamic State group militants swept into the Yazidi enclave in northern Iraq, slaughtering thousands of men and kidnapping about 6,000 women and children. Seven years later, about half of the abductees are still missing, almost the entire Yazidi population remains displaced, and many graves are still without bodies. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Khanke in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. Camera: Heather Murdock