3-D printing is rapidly changing the process of industrial manufacturing as researchers find innovative ways to employ the new technology. At the recent ARPA-e conference, organized by the U.S. Department of Energy, scientists from the University of Maryland showcased an advanced 3-D printer, combined with a wire-laying head, that cuts in half the time needed to manufacture heat exchangers, an important part used in many devices from computers to power plants. VOA's George Putic reports.