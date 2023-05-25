3 Dead Including 2 Police Officers in Central Japan Gun-Knife Attack

Police in Japan’s central Nagano prefecture said Thursday that three people, including two police officers, were killed and a fourth person was injured in a knife and gun attack, with the suspected attacker holed up in a building in the city of Nakano.

Japanese media report police responded to calls about a stabbing at about 4:25 p.m. local time in Nakano city, some 240 kilometers northwest of Tokyo. A witness told Japanese broadcaster NHK he saw a woman fleeing a man dressed in camouflage clothing. He said the woman fell and the man stabbed her.

When they arrived at the scene, police said the assailant opened fire, striking two officers. The woman and both officers later died of their injuries at a local hospital.

Witnesses said the suspect, who was also wearing a cap and sunglasses, fled the scene and holed up in a nearby building. Shots were later reported in the vicinity of the building.

Investigators said a fourth person was injured but their condition is unknown.

Residents have been advised not to leave home for non-urgent reasons, and children still at local schools were sheltering in place.

Video shot by NHK as well as pictures from the scene show police with riot shields patrolling the area.

Some information for this report was provided by the Associated Press and Reuters