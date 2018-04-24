Suicide Bombers Hit Security Forces in SW Pakistan

Authorities in Pakistan say three suicide bombers Tuesday separately attacked police and paramilitary forces in Quetta, killing at least six and wounding several others.



Officials report a suicide bomber blew himself up near a police van on the main road leading to the city's airport, causing the fatalities.Rescue workers said that seven policemen were taken to the hospital in "critical condition."



The blast occurred shortly after a pair of heavily armed suicide bombers raided a paramilitary Frontier Corps (F.C.) installation in the Mian Ghundi area just outside Quetta.

Pakistani officials say security guards engaged and gunned down one attacker while the other stormed the facility and blew himself up in the process. Rescue teams reported several casualties but authorities have not confirmed them.



There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the violence in and around the capital city of Baluchistan province, where separatist insurgents and militants linked to the outlawed Pakistani Taliban routinely carry out such attacks.



The largest Pakistani province borders Afghanistan and also is allegedly serving as a hideout for the Afghan Taliban fighting local and international forces on the other side of the border.