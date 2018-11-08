Another Tibetan Burns Himself to Death to Protest Chinese Rule

A fiery protest of China's rule in Tibet left Dobo, 23, dead Nov. 4.

Tibetan exiles say this is the 153rd instance of self-immolation since 2009. Most of the people who have set themselves on fire have died.

The protesters have called for autonomy and freedom for Tibet, and the return of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, from exile in India.

"The Chinese government should address the legitimate grievances of the Tibetan people" and review policies that prompt Tibetans to use "self-immolation to protest the Chinese rule in Tibet," said Lobsang Sangay, the head of the Tibetan government-in-exile.

Dobo's protest was in Amdo Ngawa, eastern Tibet, an area where 40 previous self-immolations have taken place. Dobo was from Jakorma village in the Choejema area of Ngawa county, Sichuan province.