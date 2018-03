Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave a farewell speech to State Department staff Thursday, before his official March 31 departure. U.S. President Donald Trump announced in a March 13 tweet that he is replacing Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Tillerson did not mention Trump in his farewell address, but observers say it was obvious that his criticism referred to the president and his administration.