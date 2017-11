Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hosted discussions Friday at the State Department with 37 foreign ministers or other representatives from Africa. The focus was on trade and investment, good governance and countering violent extremism.The State Department says it is looking to the future, to what Africa will look like in the year 2100, when it will be the most populous continent in the world with an estimated 2.2 billion people. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more.