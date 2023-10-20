Student Union
To Get Into an MBA Program, Learn Storytelling From Fiction Writers
Part of competitive collegiate admissions is crafting a compelling narrative about yourself, and part of sales is telling a story about your product and why it matters.
Businesses and graduate schools are turning to professional storytellers to help.
Marlena Corcoran has some of their insights in Forbes. (October 2023)
Student Clashes on US College Campuses Over the Israel-Hamas War
The Israel-Hamas war has animated students on college campuses across the United States. As young people voice their opinions, there are questions of safety, free speech rights and even future job prospects. VOA’s Tina Trinh reports from New York
STEM Students Need More Introspection, Less Information
Andrew Raupp, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) educator, contends that STEM degrees prioritize cramming facts over the thoughtful, questioning Socratic method once common in the humanities.
Read the op-ed in Newsweek. (October 2023)
US Military Academy Sued Over Race-Based Admissions
The group that successfully won a landmark college affirmative action lawsuit earlier this year is suing to end raced-based admissions at the United States Military Acadamy at West Point.
According to a report from CNN, the conservative group Students for Fair Admissions is asking that the academy be prohibited from considering or knowing an applicant’s race during the admissions process. (September 2023).
Report: About 14,000 Nigerian Students Study in US
A TVC News Nigeria report says that about 14,000 Nigerian students are currently studying in the United States, and more would like to join them.
But they need information about schools and the proper processes to follow. (September 2023)