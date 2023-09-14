Student Union
Tool Compares States’ Education Programs
U.S. states differ in education levels, college faculty pay, student enrollments, and more. This tool from the Chronicle of Higher Education lets you quickly compare them. (August 2023)
Road to Grad School for 1 Afghan Student Has Been Far From Simple
Amena Sadat, a political science Ph.D. student at the University of California, Riverside, fled Afghanistan with only the clothes on her back after the Taliban took over.
Her educational journey has been harrowing. Many of her family members did not want her to study, and one, a local politician, even canceled a scholarship rather than award it to her. But she did not give up.
Imran Ghori reports for the university publication Inside UCR. (August 2023)
Affirmative Action Ban Affects Elite Hiring, Not Just Elite Admissions
While the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling eliminating affirmative action in college admissions only applies to higher education, many elite industries, such as consulting and investment banking, that hire students right out of college may struggle to meet their own diversity goals, according to an article in Forbes.
While firms have promised to broaden their search, some observers are questioning their dependence on elite schools in the first place.
Forbes investigates.(August 2023)
North Carolina School Will Offer Early Admissions for First-Generation Students
Many selective universities in the U.S. offer “early action,” which can boost a student’s chances of getting in if they apply early.
These programs have been criticized, since underprivileged students are often unfamiliar with the deadlines and unable to get their applications in on time.
Now, Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, plans to only offer the option to students who are the first members of their families to attend college.
Liam Knox has more for Inside Higher Ed. (August 2023)
Foreign Student Arrested in Norway on Suspicion of Espionage
A 25-year-old foreign student has been arrested in Norway on suspicion of espionage, including illegal eavesdropping through various technical devices.
Norway's domestic security agency, known by its acronym PST, told Norwegian media that the man, who was arrested on Friday, was charged in court on Sunday with espionage and intelligence operations against the Nordic country.
The man, whose identity and nationality haven't been disclosed, has pleaded not guilty in initial police questioning. Norwegian authorities haven't said which country the man was allegedly spying for.
"We don't quite know what we're facing. We are in a critical, initial and vulnerable phase of the investigation," PST lawyer Thomas Blom was quoted as saying by Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. "He (the suspect) is charged with using technical installations for illegal signal intelligence."
Police have seized from the man a number of data-carrying electronic devices, which the PST is now investigating. The suspect is a student, but he's not enrolled at an educational institution in Norway, and he's been living in Norway for a relatively short time, according to PST.
Citing the arrest order, NRK said the suspect had allegedly been caught conducting illegal signal surveillance in a rental car near the Norwegian prime minister's office and the defense ministry.
According to a court decision, the man has been imprisoned in pretrial custody for four weeks with a ban on receiving letters and visits. Security officials said the suspect wasn't operating alone.
In its previous assessments, PST has singled out neighboring Russia, China and North Korea as state actors that pose a significant intelligence threat to Norway, a nation of 5.4 million.