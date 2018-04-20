Top 5 Songs for Week Ending April 21

We're firing up the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending April 21, 2018.

Things really jump on this week's lineup as we welcome two new tracks — including the Hot Shot Debut.

Number 5: BlocBoy JB Featuring Drake "Look Alive"



BlocBoy JB crashes the Top Five party in fifth place, as "Look Alive" featuring Drake rises one slot. BlocBoy JB is James Baker, a 21-year-old rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. He started loading music on his SoundCloud page in 2012, and dropped his first mix tape in 2016. Last year, his song "Shoot" touched off a viral dance craze, and another single, "Rover," caught Drake's ear … leading to this collaboration.

Number 4: The Weeknd "Call Out My Name"



Things really heat up in fourth place, where The Weeknd opens with "Call Out My Name."

It's a huge week for the Canadian artist: His EP "My Dear Melancholy" becomes his third chart-topping album, while all six songs open on the Hot 100. "Call Out My Name" is his eighth Top 10 hit, and his highest debut.

Number 3: Post Malone Featuring Ty Dolla $ign "Psycho"



While the new music is behind us, the news is still good for Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign: "Psycho" jumps a slot to third place. Post had an unenviable task at last weekend's Coachella Festival.

On April 14, Post performed at the Coachella Festival in Southern California … in an unenviable time slot. He essentially opened for Beyonce, who dominated the evening with a headline-making performance. Post returns to Coachella on April 21 … as will Beyonce.

Number 2: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"



Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line spend yet another week in the runner-up slot with "Meant To Be." Speaking with Billboard at last weekend's Academy Of Country Music Awards, Bebe says the song's success has changed her approach to her upcoming full-length album, "Expectations." Bebe said the new album will be more stripped-down, with honest songs and more guitar than she originally planned. Bebe cited such early influences as Alanis Morissette, No Doubt, and Lauryn Hill. "Expectations" drops on June 22.



That's not the only new album coming our way.

Number 1: Drake "God's Plan"



Drake bookends this week's Top Five lineup, as "God's Plan" spends an 11th week at No. 1. It's now Drake's longest-lasting countdown champ. On April 16, Drake went on Instagram wearing a jacket bearing the words "Scorpion, June Twenty Eighteen, by Drake." Rolling Stone confirms that "Scorpion" is the title of his next album.

So … there's something to look forward to. We're looking forward to seeing you next week on an all-new Top Five!