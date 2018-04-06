Top 5 Songs for Week Ending April 7

We've gathered the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending April 7, 2018.

While we don't get any newcomers this week, we do have a fight brewing for the championship.

Number 5: Post Malone & Ty Dolla $ign "Psycho"

Let's open in fifth place, where Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign hold with "Psycho." While we await Post's next album "Beerbongs & Bentleys," we do think we have some information about its length. Post's manager recently posted an Instagram photo of a track list on a white board. It was numbered to 18 … meaning there will likely be 18 songs on the new set. Track number one was Post's chart-topping hit "Rockstar." No word on a release date, however.

Number 4: Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"



Bruno Mars and Cardi B lose a slot, as "Finesse" falls to fourth place. On March 26, Cardi finally let us know about her debut album. Titled "Invasion Of Privacy," it arrives April 6.



Initially set to drop in October, she pushed it back multiple times. The cover art is right out of the 1980s, and if you want to see it, go to our Facebook page, VOA1TheHits.

Number 3: Ed Sheeran "Perfect"



Ed Sheeran also steps back this week, as "Perfect" falls a slot to No. 3. Two songwriters are suing Ed for copyright infringement: They say his song "The Rest Of Our Life," which Ed wrote for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, steals elements of their 2014 song "When I Found You." On April 2, Ed filed documents denying any resemblance between the two songs and calling their claims baseless. The judge has yet to decide, but you can compare the two songs by going to our Facebook page, VOA1TheHits.

Number 2: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"



Up two slots to second place go Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line with their runaway country smash "Meant To Be."



It also leads Billboard's Hot Country Songs list for a massive 18th week. This is a new countdown high for both acts: Bebe previously hit seventh place with "Me, Myself, and I" featuring G-Eazy, while Florida Georgia Line made it to fourth place with their debut pop hit, "Cruise."

Number 1: Drake "God's Plan"



Drake makes it nine weeks at No. 1 with "God's Plan," and he's dropping hints about a new album.



In January, Drake released a two-song EP titled "Scary Hours," and more music may be on the way. On April 1, the Canadian rapper posted an Instagram photo captioned, "You can see the album hours under my eyes."

Our time is done for today, but we'll return next week with a new lineup.