Top 5 Songs for Week Ending March 31

We're airborne with the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending March 31, 2018.

Last week, we had a big new addition to the Top Five … this week it's the same lineup, just slightly shuffled.

Number 5: Post Malone Featuring Ty Dolla $ign "Psycho"



That comes in fifth place, where Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign back off a notch with "Psycho."

It's Post's second Top Five hit, and also the second for Ty … back in 2016, he topped out in fourth place as Fifth Harmony's guest on "Work From Home."

Number 4: Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"



Taking over fourth place is the dynamite combination of Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, with "Meant To Be."



That's not all: It's your Hot Country Songs champion for an incredible 17th week. Born to ethnic Albanian parents in New York City, Bleta "Bebe" Rexha won a "Best Teen Songwriter" contest sponsored by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. That set her on her way to her recording career.

Both Bebe and Bruno Mars have been performing since they were little kids.

Number 3: Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"



This week, Bruno and Cardi B spend another week in third place with "Finesse."



Esquire magazine recently took a close look at Bruno's fashion choices. If you want to copy his look, go for silky track suits, bolo ties, sunglasses at all times, bold chains, and sequins.

Number 2: Ed Sheeran "Perfect"



Ed Sheeran may be permanently attached to second place, because that's where you'll again find "Perfect." He's popular everywhere, but seems to hold a particular place in the hearts of his Australian fans.

Ed's "Divide" album tops the Aussie album list for a 25th week. Only three albums have lasted longer at the top: Delta Goodrem's "Innocent Eyes" at 29 weeks; Adele's "21" with 32 weeks; and the all-time champion, "Brothers In Arms" by Dire Straits, which topped the ARIA album chart for 34 weeks.

Number 1: Drake "God's Plan"



Meanwhile, Drake notches another frame atop the Hot 100 with "God's Plan," bringing his championship run to eight weeks. Drake just dropped a piece of news about his next album.

Last week, Drake went on Instagram to say he's working on a new album …and Murda Beatz is among the producers. They've collaborated several times, most recently on Drake's 2017 collection "More Life."

We'll have more hits next week, so join us if you can!