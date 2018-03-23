Top 5 Songs for Week Ending March 24

We're on the move with the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending March 24, 2018.

It's always a good week when we welcome a new song, and this one is already setting records.



Number 5: Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"



Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line are your Top Five newcomers this week, as "Meant To Be" rises two slots to fifth place.

This song comes with a pedigree: It's now in its 16th week atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. That's the longest reign in that chart's history for a song with a lead female vocal. Ironically, it was originally released on the contemporary hit radio format … not country.

Number 4: Post Malone Featuring Ty Dolla $ign "Psycho"



Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign back off two slots to fourth place with "Psycho."

Post's next album "Beerbongs & Bentleys" has been a long time coming …and we still don't have a release date. However, he's now offering two different beer bongs on his merchandise page for $20 apiece … so that new album can't be too far off, can it?

Number 3: Bruno Mars & Cardi B "Finesse"



Bruno Mars and Cardi B take over third place with "Finesse," and Cardi just gave us her unfiltered opinion of the #MeToo movement.



Speaking with Cosmopolitan magazine, Cardi said she doesn't feel the #MeToo and Time's Up movements will have much effect on the hip hop scene. She says sexual favors were expected back when she was trying to break into videos, and if women spoke up they were belittled. Cardi also doesn't feel that male producers and directors have learned much from anti-harassment initiatives … they're just scared.

Number 2: Ed Sheeran "Perfect"

Ed Sheeran recovers a slot to second place with "Perfect." Ed's plans to build a chapel on his English estate may be foiled by newts. Ed submitted an application to the Suffolk Coastal District Council, but neighbors worry about the planned structure's impact on the crested newt population. The little amphibians are a protected species.



Number 1: Drake "God's Plan"



Drake heads the hit list for a seventh week with "God's Plan." Last year, author Margaret Atwood suggested that Drake should appear in the TV adaptation of her novel The Handmaid's Tale. On March 18, cast members made their own appeals for Drake to take a cameo role in the dystopian show. Season 2 releases on April 25 on Hulu … without Drake, as far as we know.

We'll be back next week with a new lineup!