Top 5 Songs for Week Ending Nov. 11

We're gettin' down with the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending Nov. 11, 2017.

After several exciting weeks, the chart falls asleep today. If you liked our last lineup, you'll love this one, too.



Number 5: Imagine Dragons "Thunder"



Let's open in fifth place, where Imagine Dragons holds with "Thunder."

This Las Vegas band put out its first EP in 2009, and three years later hit the jackpot with its major-label debut album "Night Visions." Since 2012, Imagine Dragons has sold more than 3.9 million albums and 24 million tracks. Success comes with a price, though: Bassist Ben McKee says the hardest part of his job is having very little stability in his life.

Number 4: Portugal. The Man "Feel It Still"



This week's lineup is all about stability: for example, Portugal. The Man spends a second week in fourth place with "Feel It Still."

This Alaska band has the distinction of releasing the biggest crossover rock hit in five years. It has topped multiple Billboard charts … the last rock song to do so well was Gotye and Kimbra's smash "Somebody That I Used To Know," back in 2012.

Number 3: Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid "1-800-273-8255"

Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid hold at number three with "1-800-273-8255."

One year out of high school, Khalid finds himself a rising star with a platinum-selling debut album. Speaking on the eve of his first Australian tour, Khalid says recent shootings in the United States affect his sense of security, particularly at meet-and-greet events: Another young singer, Christina Grimmie, was fatally shot by a fan last year in Orlando, Florida.

Number 2: Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"



Holding in second place is Cardi B with "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)."

How did Cardi get her name? Appearing on the "Wendy Williams Show," the rapper – real name Belcalis Almanzar – said her sister is the source. She's named Hennessy … like the cognac. Friends used to call Belcalis "Bacardi," like the rum … so she shortened it to Cardi B.

Number 1: Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage "Rockstar"



Post Malone's real name is Austin Post, but just call him champ: He and 21 Savage share the Hot 100 title for a third week with "Rockstar."

It's the fifth rap track to top the chart in 2017, following hits by Migos, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, and Cardi B. That's the most since 2006.

Whatever happens next week, we'll be back … and hope you will, as well.