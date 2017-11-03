Top 5 Songs for Week Ending Nov. 4

We're blasting off with the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending Nov. 4, 2017.

We greet one new song this week, and you don't have to wait long.



Number 5: Imagine Dragons "Thunder"



Imagine Dragons is back in a big way with its "Evolve" album, as "Thunder" jumps three slots to number five.

Last year, the Las Vegas band took a break while lead singer Dan Reynolds worked with a therapist. Dan says he's suffered from depression since he was young.

Their third album, "Evolve," has turned into a big success, with "Thunder" the second single … and the second-straight countdown hit.



Number 4: Portugal. The Man "Feel It Still"

We have two rock bands in the Top Five this week … that's a rare occurrence in this day and age.

Portugal. The Man advances a slot to fourth place with the breakout pop hit "Feel It Still."

Twenty One Pilots had two rock songs in the Top Five last year … but it's been more than a decade since two separate rock bands made the Top Five. It last happened in February 2007, when Fall Out Boy charted in third place with "This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race," and Daughtry hit fourth place with "It's Not Over."



Number 3: Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid "1-800-273-8255"

It's definitely not over for Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid, all holding in third place with "1-800-273-8255."

It's been a breakout year for Khalid. Back in March, he dropped his debut album "American Teen." Last week, it was certified platinum, with sales topping one million. Two of its tracks, "Location" and "Young, Dumb, and Broke" are also platinum or multi-platinum. Next week, Khalid will tour Australia and New Zealand, with Europe and the U.K. on tap next February.



Number 2: Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"



Our second-place act isn't worried about tour dates — she's too busy admiring the diamond on her finger.

Cardi is engaged to Offset of the rap trio Migos. It happened Oct. 27, when Offset got down on one knee and proposed at the Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. Cardi's now sporting an eight-carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring.



Number 1: Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage "Rockstar"



Post Malone and 21 Savage get to hold the gold for a second week, as "Rockstar" keeps the Hot 100 title. 21 Savage is winning everywhere.

21 Savage's "Issa Album" just went gold, with sales topping half a million copies, and he also recently completed his first solo flight as a pilot. The hour-long flight in Florida capped five months of flying lessons.

We'll take off again next week, so join us if you can.