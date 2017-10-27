Top 5 Songs for Week Ending Oct 28

We’re interacting with the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending October 28, 2017.

It’s a good week in the Top Five: not only do we get a new song, we also greet a new champion.



Number 5: Portugal. The Man "Feel It Still"



It all starts in fifth place, where Portugal. The Man advances a slot with “Feel It Still.” Why the wacky name?

This alternative rock act first came together in Alaska about 16 years ago, then moved to Portland, Oregon and released its debut album in 2006. The band members say they wanted their group name to have a bigger than life feel, but didn’t want to name it after any members. They decided on a country, and Portugal was the first to come to mind.



Number 4: Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do,"



It’s a bounce-back week for Taylor Swift, as her former champ “Look What You Made Me Do” revives a slot in fourth place.



Taylor drops her “Reputation” album on November 10, and she’s giving us more new music and videos. On October 20, Taylor released a promotional single, “Gorgeous,” reportedly about her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn. On October 26, Taylor gave us the futuristic video for “…Ready For It?”



Number 3: Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid "1-800-273-8255"



Are you ready for Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid? They’re making a run for the gold, as “1-800-273-8255” jumps a slot to number three.

On October 21, Alessia joined many other top stars at a charity concert in Los Angeles. Held at the Hollywood Bowl, the fifth annual We Can Survive event benefited the Young Survival Coalition, which works to educate young women about breast cancer.

She’s no longer our champ, and that’s just the start of Cardi B’s problems.



Number 2: Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"



Cardi B ends her three-week run at the top, as “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” falls to second place.

On October 22, police removed Cardi from the Hilton Hotel in Albany, New York. The hotel had called them due to complaints about noise and the scent of marijuana near her room.

Cardi took to Instagram to say that neither she nor her team smokes, and that she was sick with a cold. Billboard Magazine has reached out to Cardi B’s representatives for comment.

Number 1: Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage "Rockstar"



Post Malone and 21 Savage have both reached the Hot 100 summit for the first time in their respective careers – meet your new number one single, “Rockstar.”

This is one of 12 champion songs to bear the word “rock” in the 59-year history of the Hot 100 chart. Elton John did it first back in 1973 with “Crocodile Rock,” while LMFAO last reached the top in 2011 with “Party Rock Anthem.”

We’ll resume the party next week, so join us if you can.