Top 5 Songs for Week Ending Oct. 21

We’re on the job with the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending October 21, 2017.



We have some excitement this week, as a new remix results in a huge rebound for a song that was already a hit.

Let’s open in fifth place, where Taylor Swift dips two slots with “Look What You Made Me Do.” She’s been busy in London.



On October 14, she was spotted shooting a music video. Taylor was all over the place: in a double-decker bus, in a taxi, and on a bike on the Millennium Bridge. She also hosted a listening session in her London home for her upcoming “Reputation” album – the rest of us will have to wait until it drops on November 10.

Number 4: Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid “1-800-273-8255”



Logic treads water in fourth place with “1-800-273-8255” featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid.

This song has gone double platinum in the United States, moving two million units…and that’s just the beginning. Latin superstar Juanes has added his voice to a bilingual remix of the suicide-prevention single.



Number 3: J. Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyonce "Mi Gente"



Speaking of bilingual songs, how about ”Mi Gente”?



Colombian singer J Balvin and French DJ Willy William already had a sizable hit with “Mi Gente,” and now Beyonce has added her voice to the remix…propelling it from 21st to third place. Sales proceeds go to hurricane relief efforts in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and other affected Caribbean islands.



Number 2: Post Malone Featuring Savage "Rockstar"



Post Malone and 21 Savage rack up a third straight week in the runner-up slot with “Rockstar.”

That’s here on the Hot 100: in Australia, the song enjoys a third consecutive week at number one. It holds off Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” which has yet to make the Top 20 here in the States.



Number 1: Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"



Yes, Cardi B is your Hot 100 champ for a third week with “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),” and yes, that’s a big deal.

The Hot 100 chart has been around since August, 1958…and this is the first time a solo female rapper has held the title for as long as three weeks. Congratulations, Cardi B!

The chart never sleeps, so be sure and join us next week!