Top 5 Songs for Week Ending Oct. 7

We're cranking up the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending Oct. 7, 2017.

Three consecutive weeks, three consecutive Hot Shot Debuts in the Top Five – that's incredible, and it's not even our biggest story!



Number 5: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber "Despacito"



Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber retreat a slot to fifth place with their former 16-week champ "Despacito."

On Oct. 2, Luis took off from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on a mission to help those in his Puerto Rican homeland affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Also on board were fellow Puerto Rican stars Chayanne, Nicky Jam and Ricky Martin. Luis' "Despacito" partner Daddy Yankee is already on the island, working with the food bank Feeding America.



Number 4: Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid "1-800-273-8255"



Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid also lose a slot, in fourth place with "1-800-273-8255."



On Sept. 29, Logic appeared to suffer an onstage breakdown in Pennsylvania. He walked off midway through his show, but later finished the set, telling the crowd he was battling exhaustion. Posting later on Twitter, the 27-year-old rapper said he needed to seek a better work-life balance.



Number 3: Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do"



It's a down week for Taylor Swift, who loses her Hot 100 crown in third place with "Look What You Made Me Do." Taylor is one of many celebrities reacting to the Oct. 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Taylor sent bouquets of flowers to a Los Angeles police station after the shooting. One of its off-duty police officers was injured during the shooting, which has claimed 59 lives.



Number 2: Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage "Rockstar"



The past three weeks have seen three straight Hot Shot Debuts in the Top Five. Post Malone and 21 Savage get lucky this week, as "Rockstar" opens in second place.

This is Post's third and highest-ranking countdown single — and it's currently number one in Australia. Growing up in Texas, the rapper — real name Austin Richard Post — says his parents turned him on to all kinds of music. He says he wants to break boundaries with his songs, incorporating sounds from all different genres.

Number 1: Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"



Congratulations to Cardi B, reaching the Hot 100 summit with "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)." Cardi is the first solo female rapper to top the Hot 100 since 1998, when Lauryn Hill did it with "Doo Wop (That Thing)."

This thing is over for now, but we'll be back next week with a brand new lineup.