Top 5 Songs for Week Ending Sept. 16

We’re setting sail with the five most popular songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles chart, for the week ending Sept. 16, 2017.

We have one new song this week and it isn’t just a newcomer … it’s a game changer.

Number 5: Charlie Puth "Attention"



Let’s open in fifth place, where Charlie Puth holds with "Attention." It’s a mid-tempo track and Charlie says that’s where he’s at now: no more love ballads.



The young singer-songwriter says his debut album "Nine Track Mind," while filled with love songs, didn’t truly represent him — it was a case of others nudging him in a certain direction. Charlie’s sophomore album "Voice Notes" should arrive by the end of the year.

Number 4: DJ Khaled Featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller "Wild Thoughts"



DJ Khaled slips two slots with "Wild Thoughts" featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.



Rihanna was at New York Fashion Week, showing her latest Fenty x Puma designs. It all happened September 10, with the models upstaged by a team of motocross bikers racing across the stage… and, for the grand finale, Rihanna herself exited on the back of a motorbike.

Number 3: Cardi B "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)"



Cardi B holds in third place with "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)." Cardi tells Billboard that she’s confident we’ll love her debut album, arriving in October. All that confidence left her, however, when she met Beyonce. The Bronx rapper says she was speechless and couldn’t breathe.

Number 2: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"



Here’s something to leave you speechless: "Despacito" is no longer the number one single on the Hot 100.

Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber drop to second place, but Luis continues to enjoy the ride. He is currently on a world tour, and the Puerto Rican star says he’s been lucky enough to hit several countries for the first time. The list includes Italy, Turkey, and Egypt … where he says fans mobbed him on the street.

So, if "Despacito" isn’t No. 1, what is?



Number 1: Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do"



Ladies and gentlemen, may we present Taylor Swift, who notches her fifth career Hot 100 win, as "Look What You Made Me Do" skyrockets from 77th to first place.

Taylor’s seventh album, "Reputation," drops on November 10, and if history is any indication, it’s a shoo-in to become her fifth consecutive chart-topping album.

That’s yet to come … but one thing’s for sure: Ee'll have a new singles lineup for you next week.