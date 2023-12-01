Student Union
Top Things International Students Need for Study Abroad
The Hindustan Times breaks down essentials that international students will need before they leave home. They include official travel documents, health insurance and plans to attend student orientation sessions. Read the full story here. (October 2023)
International Student Says New Culture Can Unlock New Perspectives
Alba Sinusia Lozano, a Spaniard studying at Auburn University in the U.S. state of Alabama, writes about adapting to a new culture in this column from The Auburn Plainsman student newspaper. (October 2023)
International Student Finds Forging New Life Tough but Rewarding
Kaitlynne Rainne, a student from Belize studying at Savannah College of Art and Design in the U.S. state of Georgia, writes about her experiences for the website Her Campus.
Studying abroad, she writes, has been "life-changing and the best thing I could’ve done for my future." Read her piece here. (October 2023)
US Schools With Highest International Student Admission Rates
US News & World Report says the average rate of acceptance for international students at U.S. schools is around 42%.
Here, the magazine looks at schools with the highest admission rates, with at least one with a 98% admission rate. (October 2023)
Brazilian Studying in US Reflects on Her First Month on Campus
Julia Rabelo, a Brazilian studying in the U.S. state of Texas, has spent a month on campus, and she says she's learned a lot.
Here, she offers her top tips for students looking to study in the U.S. They include getting involved in campus organizations, keeping in touch with loved ones at home and remembering to have fun. (October 2023)