Tropical Storm Philippe Headed for Florida, Bahamas

Tropical Storm Philippe is soaking Cuba with heavy rains before heading toward the Florida Keys later Saturday, and on to the Bahamas by Sunday morning.

Philippe, which formed Saturday afternoon off the Cuba coast, was moving quickly, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), which is based in Miami.

The NHC said Philippe, which had top winds of 65 kph (40 mph), was about 120 kilometers (75 miles) south of the Florida Keys late Saturday.

The Florida Keys and South Florida were hit in September by Category 4 Hurricane Irma, which brought punishing winds and rains, and a dangerous tidal surge. Irma caused about $30 billion in damage.

The NHC said western and central Cuba could see up 4 to 10 inches (1- to 25 centimeters) of rain, and areas of South Florida could see up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain by Sunday night.