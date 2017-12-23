At Least 133 Dead in Philippines Storm

Police and disaster officials in the Philippines say at least 133 people are dead and dozens of others are missing as a tropical storm triggered mudslides and floods.



Multiple deaths were reported Friday on Mindanao in the town of Tubod. "The river rose and most of the homes were swept away. The village is no longer there," according to a Tubod police officer.



Boulders in the town of Piagapo that were loosened by flash floods buried 40 houses.



Police say 12,000 people have left their homes for higher ground.



The Philippines experiences about 20 typhoons and storms each year and has a history of typhoons striking near the end of the year.



In November 2013, Typhoon Haiyan plowed into the Philippines as one of the deadliest tropical cyclones on record. Also known in the Philippines as Typhoon Yolanda, the storm killed 7,800 people, according to national emergency management officials.



The Philippines' weather agency says seven Christmas Day typhoons have struck the nation over the past 65 years.