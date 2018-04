U.S. President Donald Trump says the much anticipated U.S.-North Korean summit will only take place if it promises to be successful. He discussed denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a meeting Wednesday in Florida. Abe urged the United States to maintain a tough stance on North Korea and insist on complete and verifiable dismantling of Pyongyang's nuclear program. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.