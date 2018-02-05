Trump Accuses Democrat of Leaking Intelligence Information

President Donald Trump is lashing out at the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, saying he "must be stopped."

Trump said on Twitter Monday: "Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper!"

Schiff has slammed the release of a congressional memo that alleges FBI surveillance abuses in an investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties. The California Democrat said on ABC Sunday that it was a "political hit job."

Trump has said the GOP memo "vindicates" him. But Democratic and Republican lawmakers say that assertion is wrong.

Schiff did not immediately respond to a request for comment.