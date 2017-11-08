Trump Administration Changes Cuba Policy

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration announced it is implementing changes that will "channel economic activities" away from Cuba's security infrastructure and impose travel and business limitations on Americans who travel there.

Americans planning to visit the island nation will have to travel with organized tour groups operated by U.S. companies. Travelers will also have to be accompanied by a representative of the sponsoring group.

Trump first announced his Cuba policy on June 16 but the Treasury Department is exempting trips that were booked before then.

The State Department released a list of hotels and other businesses that it says are associated with Cuba's military. Americans are prohibited from engaging in business with them.

The new rules take effect Thursday and are a partial rollback of U.S. President Barack Obama's restoration of diplomatic relations with Cuba.