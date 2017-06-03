Trump 'Believes Climate Is Changing,' Haley Tells CNN

U.S. President Donald Trump "believes the climate is changing," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says.

"President Trump believes the climate is changing and he believes pollutants are part of the equation," Haley said during an excerpt of a CNN interview released Saturday. The interview will be broadcast Sunday on CNN's State of the Union.

On Thursday, Trump announced the United States would withdraw from the Paris climate change pact, tapping into his "America First" campaign theme. He said participating in the pact would undermine the U.S. economy, wipe out jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage.

On Friday, nobody at the White House was able to say whether Trump believed in climate change. In recent years, he has expressed skepticism about whether climate change is real, sometimes calling it a hoax. But since becoming president, he has not offered an opinion.