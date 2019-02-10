Trump Boasts He May Be Hardest-Working US President Ever

U.S. President Donald Trump boasted Sunday he may be the hardest-working president the country has ever had.

Details of his daily work schedule leaked recently, showing in the past three months he spent about 60 percent of his day in "executive time," periods when he had no official visitors or meetings scheduled.

Often those hours have coincided with his bursts of Twitter comments on subjects of the day, complaints about opposition Democrats and retweets of praise-worthy comments about him from shows on his favorite television network, Fox News.

"The media was able to get my work schedule, something very easy to do, but it should have been reported as a positive, not negative," Trump tweeted.

"When the term Executive Time is used, I am generally working, not relaxing. In fact, I probably work more hours than almost any past President," he said.

"The fact is, when I took over as President, our Country was a mess," Trump contended. "Depleted Military, Endless Wars, a potential War with North Korea, V.A. (Veterans Administration), High Taxes & too many Regulations, Border, Immigration & HealthCare problems, & much more. I had no choice but to work very long hours!"

The White House is investigating who leaked Trump’s schedule, a much more detailed version of the one released to the public.