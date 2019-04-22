Trump Calls Sri Lankan PM, Expresses Condolences After Deadly Blasts

Steve Herman contributed to this report.



U.S. President Donald Trump has called Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to express his condolences to the Sri Lankan people after the Easter Sunday bombings that killed nearly 300 people and wounded hundreds of others.

The White House said Prime Minister Wickremesinghe expressed appreciation for the president’s concern and updated him on the progress of the investigation into the attacks.

"President Trump pledged United States support to Sri Lanka in bringing the perpetrators to justice, and the leaders re-affirmed their commitment to the fight against global terrorism," a White House readout of the phone call said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also addressed the bombings in a press briefing Monday, confirming that some victims were American citizens.

"This is America's fight too," Pompeo told reporters. "Today our nation grieves with the people of Sri Lanka and we stand committed, resolved to confront terrorism together.”

"Our embassy and other parts of U.S. government are offering all possible assistance to Americans and the Sri Lankan government alike. We urge that any evil doers be brought to justice expeditiously, and America is prepared to support that," Pompeo added.

The U.S. State Department has updated a travel advisory to Sri Lanka, urging Americans to "exercise increased caution in Sri Lanka due to terrorism." It said "terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks" in the country in the wake of Sunday's deadly blasts.