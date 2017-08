U.S. President Donald Trump denounced neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan as criminals and thugs Monday, following a firestorm of criticism to his initial reaction to a rally that turned deadly in Virginia. One woman was killed Saturday in Charlottesville when a car sped into a crowd of counterprotesters, following violent clashes between white supremacists and opponents. The tragedy is renewing debate about the boundary between free speech and hate crimes, as VOA's Robert Raffaele explains.