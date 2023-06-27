Trump Discussed 'Highly Confidential' Document in Audio Recording

An audio recording obtained by news organizations reveals U.S. President Donald Trump discussing secret documents about a plan to attack Iran as he spoke to a writer after leaving office in 2021.

Federal prosecutors cited parts of the conversation in an indictment last month on charges that he illegally retained classified government documents and then conspired to obstruct a federal investigation. SEE ALSO: The Trump Documents Case: What You Need to Know

CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times released the audio clip Monday in which Trump references reports that Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley feared Trump would manufacture a conflict with Iran after losing the 2020 presidential election.

"With Milley, let me see that, I"ll show you an example," Trump says in the recording, which includes the sound of shuffling papers. "He said that I wanted to attack Iran. Isn't it amazing? I have a big pile of papers; this thing just came up. Look, this was him, they presented me this. This is off the record, but they presented me this. This was him. This was the Defense Department and him."

"This totally wins my case, you know?" Trump says. "Except it is, like, highly confidential, secret. This is secret information."

Trump later says, "See, as president I could have declassified it, now I can't."